3M (NYSE:MMM) to Issue $1.49 Quarterly Dividend

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 1.49 per share by the conglomerate on Sunday, June 12th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

3M has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. 3M has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect 3M to earn $11.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.58. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $206.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

