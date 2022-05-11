$40.58 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will report sales of $40.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.95 million to $42.80 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $43.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $179.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $186.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $194.80 million, with estimates ranging from $177.88 million to $221.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

ACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 824.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 331,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,854. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.86. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

