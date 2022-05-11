$410.74 Million in Sales Expected for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) to post sales of $410.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.48 million. Finance Of America Companies posted sales of $389.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Finance Of America Companies.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.62 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

FOA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 336,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,176. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finance Of America Companies (FOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.