41,895 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.3% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,094,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,761. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.52 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

