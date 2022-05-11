42,900 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.09. 78,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,103. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.