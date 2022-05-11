4,311 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.