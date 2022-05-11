$44.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) to report $44.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $45.01 billion. Cigna reported sales of $43.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $178.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.14 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $187.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.25 billion to $189.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.63.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $372,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 14.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,114. The company has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $269.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.03 and its 200 day moving average is $231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

