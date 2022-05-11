4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $215,150.20 and approximately $434.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.36 or 1.00029780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CRYPTO:FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

