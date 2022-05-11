$5.88 Billion in Sales Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) to post $5.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $23.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.44 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $26.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

MCD stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,829,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.66. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

