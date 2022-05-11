$507.67 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will post $507.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $499.10 million and the highest is $515.20 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $316.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.29.

ENPH traded down $7.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.31. 26,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,681. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.62 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

