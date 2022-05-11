5,092 Shares in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 135,429 shares during the period.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $242,736.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 469,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

NYSE:XM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.19. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 152.93% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

