$522.74 Million in Sales Expected for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will announce $522.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,268,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pure Storage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,643,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 234,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. 16,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 1.51. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

