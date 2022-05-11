53,000 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after acquiring an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after acquiring an additional 560,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,716,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,461. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

