$567.72 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to post $567.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $616.74 million and the lowest is $524.49 million. Farfetch reported sales of $485.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $7.19. 15,619,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370,923. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 161.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Farfetch by 663.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 125,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 61.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.