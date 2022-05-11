$61.28 Million in Sales Expected for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will report $61.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.27 million to $61.29 million. Mastech Digital posted sales of $53.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year sales of $248.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.02 million to $250.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $272.59 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

MHH traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $211.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

