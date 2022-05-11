68,376 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,376 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. 352,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,583,466. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

