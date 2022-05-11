6,917 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after purchasing an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

