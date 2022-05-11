$703.68 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $703.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.30 million and the lowest is $698.79 million. Waters reported sales of $681.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

NYSE WAT traded down $9.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.66. 308,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,475. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.67. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Waters by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Waters by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

