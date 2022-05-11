750 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,974. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.93 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.55.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

