80,000 Shares in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BARK by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 317,416 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BARK in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,554,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter worth about $4,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BARK in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,629,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BARK. Zacks Investment Research cut BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17. BARK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $140.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BARK, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

