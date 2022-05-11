804 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,043,000 after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,231,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 123,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.47.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.11. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

