8,235 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

CARG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,333. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,117.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock worth $1,615,924. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

