8,669 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SMART Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 36.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 86,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

