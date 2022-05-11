$898.59 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) to announce $898.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $892.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $905.02 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $852.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $394,280.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. 128,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,455. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.43.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

