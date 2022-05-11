900 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $203.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

