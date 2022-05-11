9,566 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $137,391.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

