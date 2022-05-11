9,566 Shares in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 140,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.88. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16.
In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $137,391.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Molloy sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $1,719,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,617 shares of company stock worth $5,034,145. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.