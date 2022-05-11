ABB Ltd (ABB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

ABB has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABB to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 100,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,577. ABB has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in ABB by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in ABB by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.