Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. 6,616,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $185.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.01.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

