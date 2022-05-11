AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,424,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,641. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.