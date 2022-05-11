Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 25591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 26.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$13.02 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.
About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)
Read More
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.