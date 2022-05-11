Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $277.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) to post $277.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.60 million. Abiomed posted sales of $252.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.65, for a total transaction of $607,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,140. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $4.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.49. 290,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,452. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $227.25 and a 12 month high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.01.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

