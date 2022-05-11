Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 273,082 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3,226.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,082 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $47,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $157.78. 910,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.