Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 445,602 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $59,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $28,071,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $13,261,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Yelp by 118.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 184,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.66. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,162. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

