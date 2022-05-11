Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 92,332 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,332 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $57,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.67. 1,376,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.18. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

