Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702,098 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $69,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.08. 1,531,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,298. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

