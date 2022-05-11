Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,057,080 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.38% of Himax Technologies worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 973.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,778. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMX. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

