Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 146,600 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,600 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of West Fraser Timber worth $42,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 167,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 105,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Shares of WFG stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.36. 267,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,096. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.32.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

