Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 352,300 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,230,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $39,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Nutanix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nutanix by 13.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. 1,545,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,199. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.