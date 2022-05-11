Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 789,280 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 789,280 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $41,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.56. 10,223,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,394,296. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

