Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,103 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $82,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after acquiring an additional 631,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,589,000 after buying an additional 162,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,492,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,998,000 after buying an additional 100,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 914,942 shares of company stock worth $60,805,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. 2,983,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.