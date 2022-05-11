ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.05

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 36127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $688.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $570,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.