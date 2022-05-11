Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACHL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,485. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a current ratio of 14.90.

ACHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

