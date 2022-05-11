Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,652,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.13.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.73. The stock had a trading volume of 592,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,638. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.63 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $339.53 and a 200-day moving average of $338.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

