Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in General Motors by 1,193.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company cut General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

GM traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $37.27. 17,982,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,564,816. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

