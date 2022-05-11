Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,328 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,676,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,045,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

