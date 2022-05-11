Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 126,877 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ICL Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ICL Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 197,520 shares during the last quarter.

ICL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 2,348,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

