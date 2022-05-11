Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,438.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,331.21 or 0.07415229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00242996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00700837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00541092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070571 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004483 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.