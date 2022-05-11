Adappter Token (ADP) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.46 Million

Adappter Token (ADP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Adappter Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Adappter Token has traded down 35.6% against the dollar. Adappter Token has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and $1.09 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Adappter Token

Adappter Token’s genesis date was August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,960,497,045 coins and its circulating supply is 771,515,607 coins. Adappter Token’s official website is adappter.io/eng.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

Adappter Token Coin Trading

