AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 88,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,923 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth $218,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.