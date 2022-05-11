ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Down 23.3%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) shares fell 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.40. 4,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 169,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

